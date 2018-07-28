UP: Prime accused in rape, murder case found hanging in Etah

The prime accused in a gangrape and murder case was found dead, hanging from a tree in Malawan police station area of Etah. Body of Saurabh, 24, was found Wednesday but was identified a day later by his family. While police suspect suicide, no note was found on him.

Saurabh and his 19-year-old cousin Kamal were accused in the crime against a class XI student. Her body was found in a nullah July 18 under Jasaratpur police station area. While her autopsy didn’t confirm rape, report of vaginal swab exam is awaited.

The girl’s father got an FIR lodged against unidentified persons on charges of rape and murder at Jasaratpur police station. He had stated in the complaint that his daughter had left home for school on a bicycle the same morning and her body was recovered around two kilometre from his house. During probe, said police, they began to suspect Saurabh’s involvement.

Jasarathpur police station house officer (SHO) Sanjay Tiwari said, “We came to know that on July 18, the girl had gone to school alone. She used to go with three other students usually. During questioning, the students said that she was in a relationship with Saurabh and that he used to meet her along with his cousin Kamal.”

On July 20, Kamal was picked up for questioning. “He said that Saurabh was annoyed with her as she had been ignoring him. He planned to kill her. On July 18, they stopped her and took to a secluded place. Kamal said that they strangulated her to death and threw her body and bicycle into a nullah nearby. He denied that the girl was raped,” SHO said.

“Saurabh’s cellphone and those of his close family members were put on surveillance,” said Tiwari. “On July 21, Saurabh called his mother and said that he would never surrender and that if things got worse, he would commit suicide. His family have not alleged murder.”

