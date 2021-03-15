UP: President, CM visit Vindhyavasini Temple

President Ram Nath Kovind being presented with a memento by UP Chief MInister Yogi Adityanath during their visit to Vindhyavasini temple, in Mirzapur district, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday visited the Maa Vindhyavasini Temple in Mirzapur along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and offered prayers there. Accompanying the President was his wife Savita Kovind. Adityanath gifted the President an idol of Lord Ram and a photograph of Maa Vindhyavasini. A statement issued by the government informed that the CM told Kovind about the 50-ft pathway being constructed around the temple.

Meanwhile, the CM also officially renamed “Black rice” grown in the region in coordination with the agriculture department, farmers’ outfits and farmers in Mirzapur as “Vindhya Black rice”, the statement added.

It said Mirzapur DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar discussed with the CM about the rice which is black in colour and has natural nutritious qualities.

“Black rice is generally sold at Rs 200-500 per kg and that in eight blocks of the district, the variety of rice is being grown… The black rice variety also helps prevent cancer as it has antioxidant qualities. It is also helpful in control of diabetes and also controls glucose in blood… ” the DM told Adityanath.