UP: Pratapgarh clash Circle Officer suspended; 5 FIRs against Cong leaders

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended the Circle Office of Lalganj in Pratapgarh district after supporters of Congress and BJP clashed during a Gareeb Kalyan Mela organised at Sangipur block on Saturday in which BJP MP Sangamlal Gupta was reportedly injured.

Police had earlier booked senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and his daughter Aradhna Mishra, Congress MLA and leader of Congress Legislative Party, for attempt to murder.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the action was taken against Lalganj CO Jagmohan Singh due to his “negligence” as he did not deploy sufficient police force for such a government event.

“A report has been made available. On Saturday 2 pm, there was an event related to Gareeb Kalyan Yojna in the Sangipur police station area. Local MP (Sangamlal Gupta), MLA Rampur Khas (Aradhna Mishra), and former MP (Pramod Tiwari) were present at the event. There was an argument between supporters of both the parties over sitting on the stage. There was a clash, and mismanagement was caused. It is mentioned in the report that CO Jagmohan Singh did not forecast the police force deployment for such an important government event, and it resulted in serious law and order situation,” an order issued by Awanish Kumar Awasthi read.

“It is clear that there was negligence and indolence by the CO Lalganj in fulfilling his duties. The same is not expected from a gazetted police officer. His acts have maligned the image of the government and the police department… Therefore CO Lalganj Jagmohan Singh is suspended from immediate effect and a department action is contemplated,” the statement added.

Before being suspended, CO Jagmohan Singh told The Indian Express that on Saturday BJP MP Sangamlal Gupta was scheduled to reach the venue at 12 noon, while Congress MLA Aradhna Mishra and Pramod Tiwari were scheduled to reach at 3 pm. However, the MP was late for the event and the Congress leaders reached before the scheduled time, causing their supporters to come face-to-face, leading to a clash, he said.

Based on the BJP MP’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari and Aradhna Mishra, and 25 other party leaders. In the complaint, Gupta accused Aradhna Mishra of inciting public and hurling abuses, and alleged that her father Pramod Tiwari manhandled him and his supporters.

Later in the night, four more FIRs were registered against Pramod Tiwari, Aradhna Shukla and several others in connection with the same incident, taking the total number of FIRs against them to five. All the FIRs have been registered on complaints lodged by different people.

While the BJP MP claimed it to be “a planned attack”, saying that Congress supporters were waiting for them with stones and bricks, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari blamed the BJP leader and his supporters for the clash.

“As I was moving towards the stage, there already were around 50-60 people sitting as part of a plan. They had stones and bricks with them. They started beating Inspector (Sangipur) after pinning him on the ground. As I intervened and asked what they were doing, they attacked me. I suffered injuries and somehow my security guards saved me. They have caused damage to my vehicle. My supports were also chased and beaten up,” said Gupta, adding that his vehicle was also damaged.

Tiwari, on the other hand, said that BJP leaders do not believe in democracy and are “intoxicated by power”. He also accused the police of thrashing his supporters.