UP: Power official seeks transfer after ‘threats from BJP MLA’

An executive engineer of UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) posted in Azamgarh has written to the managing director of UPPCL and other senior officers of his department, requesting for a transfer alleging threat to life from local BJP MLA Arun Kumar Yadav.

The MLA from Phoolpur Pawai constituency has denied the allegation. Santosh Kumar Mishra, posted in Phoolpur division, alleged that Yadav has threatened him with dire consequences if he did not get power theft complaints lodged against people of the MLA’s constituency withdrawn. The engineer alleged that the MLA even asked him to take permission before undertaking any electricity related works in his constituency.

The engineer sent the letter to MD of Poorvanchal Power Distribution Corporation Ltd Atul Nigam on June 13, seeking transfer to some other division because he was not able to work “under such circumstances.”

“On Tuesday (June 12) evening, MLA Arun Kumar called me and other (power department) officials to the PWD guest house in Phoolpur for a meeting. After some time, the MLA asked other officials to leave and locked the door from inside. He then took out a pistol and kept it on the table before me. He started threatening me with serious consequences while forcing me to get all the FIRs, filed on charges of power theft against people of his constituency, withdrawn by tomorrow (June 13). I had got 79 FIRs lodged on power theft charges in the last one month. When I expressed helplessness, the MLA threatened to kill me,” Mishra told The Indian Express.

“The MLA also asked me to inform and seek permission from him before initiating any (electricity related) work in his constituency like taking decision for lodging a police complaint or holding a camp. In the letter, I have requested managing director of Poorvanchal Power Distribution Corporation Ltd to transfer me from Phoolpur division because it will not be possible for me to work under such circumstances,” said Mishra.

The power official said that he and his family are living in constant fear. He said that so far he hasn’t lodged any police complaint against the MLA. Contacted, MD Atul Nigam said, “I have come to know about the incident through social media. I need to check with my office if any such letter has been received.”

Denying the allegations, MLA Yadav said: “Around 20 persons complained to me that power department was harassing them by getting FIRs lodged (against them) on false charges. The FIRs have been lodged against people who have power connections and also against those who don’t have. I asked the executive engineer that if any FIR was lodged on the basis of false charges, then it should be withdrawn. I did not threaten anyone or put pressure to withdraw cases,” the MLA said.

Yadav said: “I have asked power department officials to inform me in advance before holding any camp in the area so that I could motivate people to visit the camp and take advantage of the government scheme. It is a false allegation that I took out pistol while talking to executive engineer Santosh Kumar. This is being done to build pressure on me.”

