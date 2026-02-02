‘He was being blackmailed’: UP power dept staffer dies by suicide after ‘fake SC certificate’ complaint

The victim’s father, Anil Kumar, denied the allegation that his son had used false documents to secure the job.

A 28-year-old sub-station operator (SSO) died by suicide in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday morning, weeks after a complaint was filed against him alleging he secured the job in the electricity department using a fake Scheduled Caste (SC) certificate.

Police said the victim, Shubham Kumar, allegedly shot himself inside the control room of the electricity department’s sub-station in Titawai. Police also said they found a purported suicide note in which Kumar allegedly admitted he had got the job using a fake certificate.

However, the victim’s father, Anil Kumar, denied the allegation that his son had used false documents to secure the job. He claimed that Shubham had become extremely distressed after a complaint was recently filed against him, which drove him to take the extreme step.