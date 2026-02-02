‘He was being blackmailed’: UP power dept staffer dies by suicide after ‘fake SC certificate’ complaint

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 28-year-old sub-station operator (SSO) died by suicide in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday morning, weeks after a complaint was filed against him alleging he secured the job in the electricity department using a fake Scheduled Caste (SC) certificate.
Police said the victim, Shubham Kumar, allegedly shot himself inside the control room of the electricity department’s sub-station in Titawai. Police also said they found a purported suicide note in which Kumar allegedly admitted he had got the job using a fake certificate.
However, the victim’s father, Anil Kumar, denied the allegation that his son had used false documents to secure the job. He claimed that Shubham had become extremely distressed after a complaint was recently filed against him, which drove him to take the extreme step.
Anil further alleged that three persons had been blackmailing his son for the past four years and said the family plans to lodge an FIR against those involved.
Shubham is survived by his wife and their one-and-a-half-year-old son.
According to police, they received information of the man’s death early Sunday morning. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and took the body into custody for further investigation.
During a preliminary inquiry, police said it was found that several linesmen were present at the sub-station along with the victim at the time. A few minutes after the linesmen left for fieldwork, the victim went inside the control room and locked it from within. He then threw the key outside before allegedly shooting himself inside the room, police said.
Later, police said when other staff members arrived at the sub-station, they noticed that Shubham was missing and that the control room was locked. After locating the key, they opened the door and found his body lying in a pool of blood. A country-made pistol was also found at the spot.
Bal Kishan, executive engineer (rural area), said a complaint had recently been filed alleging that Shubham secured the job by submitting a fake SC certificate and an inquiry was to take place. He did not disclose who filed the complaint.
Kishan said Shubham joined the electricity department in 2017.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aditya Bansal said so far, no evidence of foul play has been found in the case and an inquiry has been ordered into the death. He also said no allegations had been made that anyone harassed the victim.
He added that since a country-made pistol was used in the incident, a case under the Arms Act has also been registered.
