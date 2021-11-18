scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
MUST READ

Four SP MLCs join BJP in UP

“The four SP MLCs (Members of Legislative Council) who have joined the BJP are Ravi Shankar Singh alias Pappu Bhaiyya from Ballia, Narendra Singh Bhati from Noida, CP Chand from Gorakhpur, and Rama Niranjan from Jhansi," BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: November 18, 2021 5:01:30 am
Four MLCs of Samajwadi Party join BJP ahead of 2022 UP Assembly polls. (Photo Credit:ANI)

Months ahead of the Assembly elections, four MLCs of the Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) Wednesday joined the ruling BJP in Lucknow in presence of its state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh and deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.

Click here for more

“The four SP MLCs (Members of Legislative Council) who have joined the BJP are Ravi Shankar Singh alias Pappu Bhaiyya from Ballia, Narendra Singh Bhati from Noida, CP Chand from Gorakhpur, and Rama Niranjan from Jhansi,” BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 17: Latest News

Advertisement