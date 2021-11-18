Four SP MLCs join BJP in UP

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: November 18, 2021 5:01:30 am
Months ahead of the Assembly elections, four MLCs of the Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) Wednesday joined the ruling BJP in Lucknow in presence of its state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh and deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.
“The four SP MLCs (Members of Legislative Council) who have joined the BJP are Ravi Shankar Singh alias Pappu Bhaiyya from Ballia, Narendra Singh Bhati from Noida, CP Chand from Gorakhpur, and Rama Niranjan from Jhansi,” BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said.
