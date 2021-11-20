Opposition doesn’t tire of looting, we never tire of working: PM Modi in Bundelkhand

Hours after he announced that the government will repeal the three farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday targeted the Opposition for engaging farmers in problems rather than finding solutions.

Modi made the remarks while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of projects in Mahoba and Jhansi districts of Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region. Targeting previous governments, both at the Centre and the state, the Prime Minister said that the “pariwarwadi” (dynasties) kept farmers in deprivation, whereas his government worked for their benefit. He said, “They never got tired of looting Uttar Pradesh, while we never get tired of working.”

Speaking about the efforts of the present government to work for the betterment of farmers, Modi said, “Some political parties engage farmers in problems… They do politics of problems but we do national politics of finding solutions.”

Invoking the kings of the Bundel, Parihar and Chandel dynasties for setting examples in water conservation, the Prime Minister said that those who ruled in Delhi as well as Uttar Pradesh for a long time “uprooted” this region one after another.

Alleging that previous governments gave away the region’s forests and resources to “mafias”, Modi said, “Now that a bulldozer is running in UP, some people are raising a hue and cry.” Promising that projects like the Bundelkhand Expressway and the UP Defence Corridor would make the region self-reliant in terms of employment and prevent migration from Bundelkhand, the Prime Minister promised to promote the region under the “double engine government” of “karma yogis”, referring to the BJP government at the Centre and the state.

Later in the day, Modi visited Jhansi to lay the foundation stone of a Bharat Dynamics plant and paid tribute to Rani Laxmi Bai and other icons of the 1857 War of Independence. Prime Minister, who was also registered as the first member of NCC Alumni Association, launched NCC Alumni Association and attended the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv’ in Jhansi.

He said the history of Indian independence would have been different if Rani Laxmi Bai was given resources and modern weapons like the ones the British possessed. He said that while India had so far been recognised as the largest arms buyer in the world, the “mantra” of the country is now “Make in India, Make for the world”, and that Bundelkhand would play a major role in this in the times to come.