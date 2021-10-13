scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
UP polls 2022: Congress gears up to release its first list of candidates

Congress general secretary Jitendra Singh, who heads the screening committee, said the candidates’ applications are being compiled after which the panel members would consult the names with party's zonal level before finalising the list.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: October 13, 2021 3:37:07 am
Congress, UP congress, Congress candiates for UP election, UP election 2022, Lucknow, Lucknow news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsSources said that election committee members are likely to sit again after the Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi, and is likely announce the first list of candidates soon after it. (Representational)

The Congress, which has decided to take a lead in declaring its first list of candidates, will be reaching out to its local units in the next few days before finalising its first list of candidates. Moreover, the party said that women and youth will be its priority when it comes to selecting the candidates.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Congress general secretary Jitendra Singh, who heads the screening committee, said the candidates’ applications are being compiled after which the panel members would consult the names with party’s zonal level before finalising the list.

“Our focus will be on women and youth. We plan to declare the first list of candidates as soon as possible so that the candidates get enough time to work on ground,” he said.

Sources said that election committee members are likely to sit again after the Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi, and is likely announce the first list of candidates soon after it.

The screening committee comprises Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda and MLA from Maharashtra Varsha Gaikwad. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Misha are ex-officio members of the committee.

