The ruling BJP is set to centre its campaign for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections around law and order, women safety and reaching out to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

The decision was taken on the first day of the party’s two-day brain-storming session in Mathura on Monday.

The meeting, being attended by 54 key functionaries of the party’s state unit, will conclude on Tuesday with party national president Nitin Nabin giving his suggestions on the campaign programme and on other poll-related issues. The party is likely to start its poll campaign next month as it is currently focusing on updating the electoral rolls by including eligible voters who were left out during the the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the session, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said that the construction of a grand temple at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura would be a major issue in the Assembly elections.

The party’s brainstorming session comes at a time when the Congress is already planning to launch its poll campaign in the state in the first week of December and the Samajwadi Party releasing its election manifesto later this month. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati too is going to address a mega rally in Lucknow soon while her nephew and party’s national coordinator Akash Anand has begun touring various constituencies.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) of Chandra Shekhar Aazad— both alliance partners in UP — have already launched their campaigns in the state.

Monday’s closed-door meeting was attended by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, state president Pankaj Chaudhary, both UP deputy chief ministers, several ministers and national general secretaries Smriti Irani and Harish Dwivedi.

Story continues below this ad

“The larger focus in the meeting was on the campaign planning. Since law and order and women’s safety have impressed the state’s electorate the most and it helped us in the 2022 Assembly elections, we will again keep both the issues at the top of our election agenda,” said a senior BJP leader after the meeting. It was decided that the party leaders will contact every beneficiary of welfare programmes of the state and Central governments like free ration and housing.

“Since the party has distributed benefits of welfare schemes to people across castes and communities, we will make efforts to translate the beneficiaries into voters,” said the leader quoted earlier.

It was also suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Adityanath’s tours be organised in as many as districts possible before and during the elections. “Before the elections are announced, the government will also organise various programmes to connect with the masses,” the leader added.

In the past several weeks, Adityanath and other party leaders have been targeting the Samajwadi Party (SP) on the alleged misrule of the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led government.

Story continues below this ad

The party is trying to highlight a comparison between the two regimes – by BJP and SP – and urging them to make the “right choice”.

“The aim is to tell the voters how Yogi Adityanath under the leadership of PM Modi has transformed the condition and direction of the state,” said another party leader.

While talking to reporters, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya asserted that, like the Ayodhya Ram temple, a grand Lord Krishna temple would be built at his birthplace, either through the judicial process or mutual dialogue.

“If Akhilesh Yadav wants to join us in kar seva, we will take him along too to build a grand temple of Lord Krishna,” Maurya said, stressing that the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue would be the biggest poll plank this time.

Story continues below this ad

On the Samajwadi Party’s Dalit conference in Agra, he claimed that a large number of Dalits are with the BJP and asserted that his party is set to form the government in the state for the third consecutive time.

Alleging that senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav had called Dalits “foolish”, Maurya demanded an apology from SP president Akhilesh Yadav for insulting the community.

He said the alleged remarks “amounted to an insult to the Dalit community and B R Ambedkar”.

— With PTI inputs