UP: Police say ‘murdered’ woman traced alive after 12 yrs, parents say ‘not our daughter’

Twelve years after nine people were booked for kidnapping and killing a woman, the CB-CID of UP Police traced the alleged victim in Aligarh. The woman, who identified herself as 27-year-old Gayatri, is now married and has three children.

Gayatri, who when taken to Jalaun, recognised her parental home. Her neighbours and relatives also identified her as Rajarani’s daughter, Gayatri. However, Rajarani denied that the 27-year-old woman was her daughter Gayatri, making it difficult for the police to confirm her identity.

“Rajrani’s relatives and neighbours identified the woman as Rajrani’s daughter, Gayatri. Gayatri also identified her parental’s house. Despite all the evidence, Rajrani denied that the 27-year-old woman was her daughter,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (CB-CID) Qamar Majeed, who is the investigating officer in the case, said.

What has added to the police’s woes is that Rajarani and her family members – husband Ram Prakash and three sons — have refused to take DNA tests, which would help the investigators to confirm her identity.

According to police, 27-year-old Gayatri told them that she had run away from her home in August 2008 after she was allegedly beaten up by her mother Rajrani for playing outside for long hours.

In a statement recorded before the magistrate last week, the 27-year-old woman said that she was the daughter Rajrani and Ram Prakash.

“In her statement to the magistrate, the woman said that after running from her home, she went to Delhi where she met a government official in a bus. The man took her to his house where she stayed with him. A few years ago, the man got her married with his nephew in Aligarh,” said Majeed, adding that they would be recording the statements of people with whom the woman stayed after running away from her home.

The case dates back to August 1, 2008 when Rajrani lodged a kidnapping case of her 16-year-old daughter at Kalpi police station in Jalaun. She had named her nine neighbours in the FIR. Around two months later, Kalpi police recovered a decomposed body of a girl. Rajrani identified the body as that of her daughter. Police arrested all the accused named in the FIR but were later released on bail. In 2009, police filed a chargesheet. The same year, the Jalaun district administration sent a recommendation to the state government for CB-CID investigation in the matter.

On the state government’s direction, the CB-CID began investigation into the case.

Recently, some of the residents in Jalaun came to know that Gayatri was alive and staying with her in-laws in Aligarh. One of the residents wrote about it to Jalaun Superintendent of Police who forwarded it to CB-CID.

“The previous investigating officer had decided to go for DNA profiling, but Rajrani and her family rejected the request. We would speak again to Rajrani and her family members and try to convince them for taking DNA profiling test,” Majeed added.

