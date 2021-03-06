UP Police withdraw plea for Kappan voice sample

The police had sought permission from a local court of Mathura, filing an application on March 2 to allow take Kappan to Forensic Science Laboratory, Lucknow, to collect his voice sample.

TWO DAYS after filing an application in court seeking directives to get voice sample of journalist Siddique Kappan, UP Special Task Force withdrew it on Thursday after Kappan’s lawyer protested in court, pointing out that Kappan had life threat while being moved for collecting the voice sample in a Lucknow forensic lab.

Kappan was arrested along with three others in October last year on charges of conspiracy to create disturbance in Hathras, where a Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and murdered. They were arrested while on their way to Hathras.

Kappan and others are lodged in Mathura jail.

The police had sought permission from a local court of Mathura, filing an application on March 2 to allow take Kappan to Forensic Science Laboratory, Lucknow, to collect his voice sample.

“Kappan’s lawyer raised objection on various grounds including security concern in taking him (Kappan) to Lucknow. STF withdrew its request petition of seeking his voice sample on Thursday,” said District Government Counsel, Mathura, Shivram Singh.

Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra said, they withdrew their request for voice sample on some technical grounds. After discussion with seniors, we would again move court seek permission to collect Kappan’s voice sample, he added.

The STF had moved two applications in a local court of Mathura seeking permission to collect Kappan’s voice and handwriting sample for investigation in the case.

Voice sample was sought to match with voice message recovered from Kappan’s cellphone and handwriting sample with documents written in English found from his residence, said police.

The handwriting sample of Kappan was taken after court allowed STF’s request, said Singh.

Kappan and four other accused of the case Atiq-ur-Rahman, Masood Ahmed, Alam and KA Rauf Sharif are presently lodged in Mathura jail.

They are accused of being a large part of conspiracy to create unrest and disrupt peace over Hathras gangrape case.

Meanwhile, the police obtained production warrant of two alleged PFI, arrested in Lucknow around two week back for allegedly planning series of blasts across the state, from a local court of Mathura in conspiracy in which Kappan and others are accused.

STF sought Ansad Badruddin and Firoz Khan’s production warrant, a day after questioning them inside Lucknow district jail where they are lodged since after arrest. “On STF’s petition, the court allowed production warrant of Ansad and Firoz in Mathura case. The court fixed next date of hearing March 8,”, said Singh.

However, bail application of KA Rauf Sharif was moved in a local court of Mathura court on Thursday.

The court has fixed March 10 for hearing, said defence counsel Madhuvan Dutt Chaturvedi.

Police said, Rauf Sharif – national general secretary of CFI – was arrested in December last year by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case from Thiruvananthapuram while he was trying to board a flight. Last month, STF brought him to Mathura on a production

warrant.