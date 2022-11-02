UP Police unveils insignia; to be worn by cops of all ranks

Uttar Pradesh Police Tuesday unveiled its insignia which will be worn by police personnel of all ranks atop their nameplate on the right side of the uniform.

The insignia, which has the same two colours and shades used by the UP Police — navy blue and red, was unveiled by Director General of Police DS Chauhan in Lucknow.

The UP Police said the insignia “will go a long way in creating a collective departmental ethos and shall be worn by the rank and file with pride”.

According to the statement, DGP Chauhan conceived the idea of insignia on August 15 this year. “The responsibility to prepare it was given to Additional Director General (Traffic and Road Safety) Anupam Kulshreshtha. The insignia is being introduced under chapter 1 of the UP Police Rules 1986, where DG is empowered to prescribe pattern of uniform articles,” it added.

UP Police is one of the oldest police departments in the country and is the largest police force with 74 district police departments and four commissionerates. UP Police was the country’s police force to receive the President’s Colours.