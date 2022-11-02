scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

UP Police unveils insignia; to be worn by cops of all ranks

The insignia, which has the same two colours and shades used by the UP Police -- navy blue and red, was unveiled by Director General of Police DS Chauhan in Lucknow.

Insignia uses navy blue and red colours

Uttar Pradesh Police Tuesday unveiled its insignia which will be worn by police personnel of all ranks atop their nameplate on the right side of the uniform.

The insignia, which has the same two colours and shades used by the UP Police — navy blue and red, was unveiled by Director General of Police DS Chauhan in Lucknow.

The UP Police said the insignia “will go a long way in creating a collective departmental ethos and shall be worn by the rank and file with pride”.

According to the statement, DGP Chauhan conceived the idea of insignia on August 15 this year. “The responsibility to prepare it was given to Additional Director General (Traffic and Road Safety) Anupam Kulshreshtha. The insignia is being introduced under chapter 1 of the UP Police Rules 1986, where DG is empowered to prescribe pattern of uniform articles,” it added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...Premium
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...Premium
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...
More from Lucknow

UP Police is one of the oldest police departments in the country and is the largest police force with 74 district police departments and four commissionerates. UP Police was the country’s police force to receive the President’s Colours.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 04:59:56 am
Next Story

Bundelkhand & Vindhyachal to get tap water connections by Dec: Adityanath

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement