UP to bring law giving special powers to police on lines of CBI

To give special powers to the state police to investigate cases of financial scams, especially in welfare schemes, functioning of the government, paper leaks and recruitment scams, the Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to promulgate the Uttar Pradesh Special Police Establishment Act on the lines of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which derives special powers from the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act 1946.

Officials have been asked to prepare a draft of the proposed law within 100 days. They said a need for the act was felt to further strengthen the system of the investigation by special investigating teams (SITs) into cases related to scams and frauds.

“A need was felt, as SITs are often formed to investigate complaints of fraud or financial irregularities, but there is no law for the same (for the formation and functioning of SITs). We have seen examination rackets, where fake certificates are given, or cases of financial bungling. While SITs are existing, there is no act for the same. So, the idea is to have an act. Instructions have been given, and we will try to prepare it on those lines,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told The Indian Express. Asked how the new act would serve the purpose, Awasthi said, “To check corruption, we need to strengthen the investigating agency.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directions in this regard during presentations made by Home, Prisons, Home guards, and Appointments and Personnel departments and Secretarial administration in the presence of the cabinet ministers.

Other significant directions related to policing and security included the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) for Ayodhya in the next 100 days, relocation of one of the three Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalions from Sitapur District to Ayodhya, formation of a women commando team and making two existing PAC battalions of women functional in the next two years.

Besides these, instructions have also been issued to set up new women PAC battalions in Jalaun, Mirzapur and Balrampur districts, and to make available sanitary napkin dispensers at women’s help desks.

The officials were directed to take the help of IIT Kanpur for better data analytics, including video analytics from CCTV footage. To strengthen the criminal investigation system and enhance professional skills, officials have been asked to arrange for training of ATS teams in various institutions of India, besides foreign training with investigative and intelligence agencies like the FBI and HomeLand Security, should also be done.

Directions have also been given to establish a police station for the UP ATS.

The Chief Minister directed officials to form a new team of Special Police Operation Team (SPOT) in 100 days and they should be trained in collaboration with the Central Forces as well as the Indian Army, besides giving them “sniper training” and special “adventure course”.

While a forensic institute is being set up in Lucknow, Adityanath instructed officials to establish a cyber forensic lab in Lucknow and cyber help desks at every police station.

The CM informed at the meeting that 18 teams are being formed under cabinet ministers for each of 18 divisions of the state for field visits, and an 18-week programme is being prepared for them under which they would have to camp in each division at least for 72 hours.

To make the working of the government more transparent and corruption-free, the CM also asked officials to prepare a system where “dalal” (middlemen), who promise jobs and work, should be kept away from the secretariat premises and to reshuffle the desks of secretariat employees after 100 days. He also asked officials to ensure that field officers are not called to the secretariat unnecessary and no file stays in one place for more than three days.

Meanwhile, the CM ordered the construction of new jails and more barracks in the existing ones to deal with overcrowding.

“To solve the problem of overcrowding of prisoners in jails, new barracks should be constructed in old jails. Land should be purchased for the construction of district jails in Amroha, Sambhal, Shamli, and Muzaffarnagar,” he said.

He directed the officials to construct district jails also in Amethi, Hathras, Auraiya, Hapur, Chandauli, Bhadohi, Kushinagar, and Mahoba, an official release said. The CM expressed the need to amend the existing policy on early release of prisoners, and instructed officials to follow up on the suggestion within the next 100 days. There are in all 73 prisons in UP.