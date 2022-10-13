scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

UP Police team on gangster’s trail attacked in Uttarakhand, woman dies of gunshot wounds

Five police personnel were also injured in the incident, two of them are stated to be critical

Among the five injured cops, two had bullet injuries and doctors stated their condition as critical. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Udham Singh Nagar, a police officer said.

A woman died in firing on Wednesday evening after locals in Bharatpur area of Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, allegedly attacked a team of Uttar Pradesh Police that had gone there to nab a wanted gangster carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head. Five police personnel from Moradabad were also  injured in the clash, in which cross-firing took place, it is learnt.

The deceased woman was a resident of Udham Singh Nagar. According to the information, cross-complaints have been filed by the locals as well as the UP Police. A team of Moradabad police had gone to Uttarakhand to arrest gangster Jafar when they were allegedly gheraoed and their weapons were snatched by locals, said a police officer. It is alleged that cross-firing took place as locals objected to the Moradabad police’s action.

Moradabad SSP Hemant Kutiyal has rushed to Udham Singh Nagar. Moradabad range DIG Shalabh Mathur said gangster Jafar was wanted by Moradabad police in a case and on his trail, a team reached Udham Singh Nagar. “Jafar ran into the house of a local resident in Bharatpur area falling under Kunda police station in Udham Singh Nagar. The police team had personnel in plain clothes and when they tried to enter the house, they were allegedly attacked,” a police officer said.

Additional Director General, Bareilly zone, Raj Kumar, said the cops were held hostage and were also fired upon.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 04:38:31 am
