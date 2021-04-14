UP: Police team attacked over farmer’s suicide in Aonla, probe ordered into bribery allegations against local S-I

An inquiry has also been ordered by the SSP, police added.

A police team was attacked allegedly by residents of Bareilly’s Aonla on Monday, during a protest against the suicide of a 55-year-old farmer who had accused a sub-inspector of demanding Rs 1 lakh to trace his daughter missing since last week, police said on Tuesday.

Shishupal’s body was found hanging from a fan at his house in Aonla police station area on Monday.

Following the incident, the accused sub-inspector, Ram Ratan, who was in-charge of Ram Nagar police outpost, was sent to the Reserve Police Lines.

An inquiry has also been ordered by the SSP, police added.

According to police, the residents alleged that a suicide note was recovered from Shishupal, in which he had accused Ram Ratan of demanding Rs 1 lakh from him. They also alleged that the sub-inspector tore off the suicide note.

However, Bareilly police on Tuesday claimed that following preliminary inquiry they found that the allegation of harassment against the sub-inspector was false. They added that the handwriting on the suicide note did not match Shishupal’s signature.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Bareilly) P Rohit Singh Sajwan said during an inquiry, police found that some people planted the suicide note to frame the Ram Ratan. He added that an inquiry is underway to find who planted the alleged suicide note and why.

Station House Officer, Aonla police station, Manoj Kumar said Shishupal got an FIR lodged against his 32-year-old neighbour, Bantu Yadav, for allegedly kidnapping his daughter when she had gone to answer nature’s call on April 9.

On Monday, Shishupal was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence. Following his death, the local residents claimed that Shishupal in the suicide note had accused Ram Ratan of demanding Rs 1 lakh from him to trace his daughter, said Singh.

A police team, led by Ram Ratan, then arrived at the spot.

The residents further alleged that when they gave the suicide note to Ram Ratan, he tore it off after reading it, added Singh. The residents then started protesting and also pelted stone on the police team, that had arrived.

The matter was resolved only after senior police officers arrived at the spot and assured the protesters of action against those guilty.

The police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against 40 unknown people for pelting the policemen with stones, said Singh.