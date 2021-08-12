UP: Police team attacked in Bulandshahr, three cops hospitalised; one arrested

Three policemen were injured after a violent crowd attacked them with clubs and stones in Bulandshahr’s Chaderu village where a police team had gone to arrest a youth in connection with a looting case on Wednesday morning. The crowd also forced the policemen to free the arrested accused, said police.

The injured policemen have been admitted to a hospital.

“Based on the FIR registered by one of the injured policemen against nine persons, we have arrested one of them. A search is on to arrest the remaining accused, and we are hopeful of nabbing them soon,” said Deputy SP (Bulandshahr City) Sangram Singh.

This is the fourth such incident in this month — three in Meerut and one in Bulandshahr – when policemen have been attacked. In two of these incidents, a ruling party MLA and a councillor are allegedly involved.

On August 8, BJP councillor Sandeep Rewari and six of his aides attacked a police constable and a homeguard and tore their uniform when they were asking shop owners to shut their shops for weekly lockdown in Meerut’s Budhana Gate area.

Police have lodged an FIR, but are yet to make any arrest. “Our investigation is underway. We will take action after we complete our inquiry,” said SP (Meerut City) Vineet Bhatnagar.

A day before that, Head Constable Ramesh Kumar and two more policemen were attacked by two criminals when their hideout was raided in the Daurala area of Meerut. The two criminals, wanted in cases of looting and arson, later escaped. An FIR was filed on August 10 and no one has been arrested so far.

On August 5, two aides of BJP MLA from Sardhana Sangeet Som allegedly attacked a head constable and other policemen in Meerut’s Akalpura village when a police team reached there to pacify two groups.

An FIR has been lodged at Sardhana police station against the BJP legislator’s aides, but no one has been arrested so far.

“We will take action once our inquiry is completed. Action will be taken against those named in the FIR if they are found guilty,” said SSP (Meerut) Prabhakar Chaudhary.

Two men who tried to loot cash van killed in encounter: Police

Jaunpur police on Wednesday said that two criminals who tried to loot money from a cash van and shot an ATM guard on Monday evening were killed in an encounter a day after the failed heist attempt.

According to police, Abhishek and Nitin tried to loot money from a cash van in the Singramau area of Jaunpur on Monday evening and opened fire that led to the death of an ATM guard. The duo fled after the security guards of the cash van opened retaliatory fire.

“Following the loot attempt, police were looking for the two criminals. On Tuesday, a police patrol team got some inputs about them. Based on the information, police teams from neighbouring police stations reached the spot. The two assailants were on a bike and opened fire at the approaching police teams. One of the bullets hit the bulletproof jacket of a sub-inspector and another hit a constable, who is currently admitted to a hospital. In the retaliatory fire, the two criminals were injured. They were taken to the district hospital where they were declared dead,” Superintendent of Police (Jaunpur) Ajay Sahani said.

“The deceased have been identified as Abhishek and Nitin, and both have around 8-10 cases of loot against them. Nitin is a history-sheeter. A semi-automatic 9 mm pistol and another country-made pistol along with a significant amount of ammunition have been recovered from their possession. We have also recovered a bike. During Tuesday’s loot attempt, both had suffered pellet wounds and had bandages on them,” he said, adding that they are further investigating the matter.

A trail of blood found on the route through which the two criminals fled on their motorcycle confirmed that at least one of them had suffered bullet injuries, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the UP government announced Rs 1 lakh cash award for the police team that conducted the encounter in which the two criminals were killed, an official said.