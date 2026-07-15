In a first, UP Police seize Rs 100-crore Maharashtra mill linked to ex-MLA

In a first, the Uttar Pradesh Police have attached a property outside the state under the Gangsters Act, seizing a dal mill in Maharashtra valued at about Rs 100 crore that they allege was acquired using proceeds of crime linked to jailed former Uttar Pradesh MLA Vijay Mishra.

The attachment of the mill in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district marks a significant expansion of the state’s anti-mafia drive. With this action, the total value of assets seized in connection with Mishra and his alleged criminal network, under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, has risen to around Rs 241.5 crore, according to police.

Mishra, a four-time MLA from Bhadohi’s Gyanpur constituency, has been lodged in Agra Central Jail since 2020. He is facing trial in several cases, including the 2010 bomb attack on Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta alias ‘Nandi’, in which The Indian Express senior reporter Vijay Pratap Singh was killed.

Police said the attached property, Lalli Agro Industries, is located in Jakekur village of Dharashiv district and has been operational for nearly 15 years. They alleged that the facility, valued at Rs 100.25 crore, was built using illegally earned money by Mishra, his wife Ram Lali, son Vishnu and other alleged members of his gang.

Police said the attached property, Lalli Agro Industries, is located in Jakekur village of Dharashiv district and has been operational for nearly 15 years. (Special Arrangement) Police said the attached property, Lalli Agro Industries, is located in Jakekur village of Dharashiv district and has been operational for nearly 15 years. (Special Arrangement)

According to police, the attachment was carried out after obtaining the required legal approvals and coordinating with authorities in Maharashtra. The Bhadohi police secured permission from the local district administration before serving the attachment order, following which the property was taken into possession with the assistance of local officials.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi said the action was part of efforts to dismantle assets allegedly acquired through organised crime.

Police said Mishra’s assets worth more than Rs 241.29 crore have been attached in cases linked to him between 2022 and 2025 under the Gangsters Act.

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Police alleged that the mill was established by Mishra’s son-in-law, Mukesh Tiwari.

The ex-MLA and his crimes

Mishra won the Gyanpur Assembly seat four times — on the Samajwadi Party ticket in the 2002, 2007 and 2012 UP Assembly polls, and on a NISHAD Party ticket in 2017.

According to police records, 87 criminal cases have been registered against him over the years. Police said he has been convicted in seven cases, while several remain pending before courts.

In May this year, a Bhadohi court sentenced Mishra to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for forcibly usurping a relative’s property. His wife, a former MLC, and son were also sentenced to 10 years in the same case, while his daughter-in-law, Roopa Mishra, was sentenced to four years. Roopa has since obtained bail, while the others remain in jail.

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Mishra is also facing trial in connection with the alleged attack on Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta on July 12, 2010.

The bomb blast, triggered through a remote-controlled device attached to a moped outside Nandi’s residence in Prayagraj, killed two people — including The Indian Express senior reporter — and injured four others.

Police chargesheeted 16 accused in the case, including Mishra and his relative Dileep.