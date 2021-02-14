scorecardresearch
UP Police seize bodies of couple from pyre

As per villagers, the couple had consumed poison soon after getting married because their parents objected, Sant Kabir Nagar SP Kaustubh said.

By: PTI | Gorakhpur |
February 14, 2021 2:54:00 am
Police Saturday seized the half-burnt bodies of a couple who had married against their parents’ wishes from funeral pyres on the banks of a river in Sant Kabir Nagar district.

The family members escaped, police said.

As per villagers, the couple had consumed poison soon after getting married because their parents objected, Sant Kabir Nagar SP Kaustubh said. “The bodies have been sent for postmortem and a probe has been launched. The culprits won’t be spared.”

