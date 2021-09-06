UP: Police say old video being spread to create tension in Moradabad, file FIR

AN FIR has been registered in Moradabad against unidentified persons for allegedly trying to create a law and order problem by “misleading people” on social media.

Police said that a “disturbing” old video of Haryana in which few persons were seen beating a youth and raising slogans was circulated on social video by claiming that it took place in Moradabad.

“The accused has tried to mislead the public by claiming that the video is of Moradabad. During police inquiry, it came to light that the video was linked to an incident that took place outside a court in Haryana around a year and a half ago,” said Station House Officer (Kotwali police station Moradabad) Sunil Kumar.

An FIR has been registered under IPC section 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) and the investigation will be conducted by the cyber cell of UP Police, said the SHO.