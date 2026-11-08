The Uttar Pradesh Police have rescued a two-month-old infant who was allegedly kidnapped from the Maharajganj district to be sacrificed on Amavasya (new moon night). The police arrested three people in connection with the crime, including two women, after tracing them to the Kashmiri Gate bus stand in New Delhi.

The accused allegedly believed that performing the sacrifice, on the advice of an occult practitioner in Nepal, would halt a series of premature deaths in their family and bring back two missing family members.

According to police, the infant’s father, 30-year-old labourer Govind Rajbhar, filed a complaint on November 3 at the Thoothibari police station stating that an unidentified intruder stole his two-month-old son while he and his wife were sleeping. The police registered a kidnapping case and formed multiple teams to track down the infant.