UP Police ranks third in blocking funds in cyber defrauded accounts

The Uttar Pradesh Police ranked third in blocking cyber defrauded amounts (lien percentage) in the country, followed by Dadar Nagar Haveli and Haryana, officials said on Wednesday.
The state police previously ranked 24th on the parameter.
Talking to mediapersons, DGP Rajeev Krishna said earlier that a 20-seater call centre was being operated at the UP-112 Headquarters, due to which a large number of calls remained unattended. In July last year, a 30-seater call centre was inaugurated in Lucknow, resulting in an increase in the call attendance rate, he added.
The centre currently has the capacity to handle 5,000 calls a day, and 30 more seats are being added shortly, increasing the call-handling capacity from 5,000 to 9,000 calls a day, he said.
A Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) has been set up in the call centre, where representatives of 13 major banks are available to freeze accounts in real time in connection with financial fraud.
Complaints involving large amounts and pending cases related to ‘Send to Intermediaries’ are being promptly taken up at the headquarters level, and the call centre follows up with banks to get the amounts frozen, Cyber Crime unit officials said.
Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s instructions, DGP Krishna identified 10 major focus areas, including prevention and control of cybercrime.
