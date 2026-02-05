UP Police ranks third in blocking funds in cyber defrauded accounts

Ranks behind Dadar Nagar Haveli and Haryana; previously ranked 24th on the parameter

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 5, 2026 09:55 AM IST
A Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) has been set up set up in the call centre, where representatives of 13 major banks are available to freeze accounts in real time in connection with financial frauds.A Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) has been set up set up in the call centre, where representatives of 13 major banks are available to freeze accounts in real time in connection with financial frauds.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Uttar Pradesh Police ranked third in blocking cyber defrauded amounts (lien percentage) in the country, followed by Dadar Nagar Haveli and Haryana, officials said on Wednesday.

The state police previously ranked 24th on the parameter.

Talking to mediapersons, DGP Rajeev Krishna said earlier that a 20-seater call centre was being operated at the UP-112 Headquarters, due to which a large number of calls remained unattended. In July last year, a 30-seater call centre was inaugurated in Lucknow, resulting in an increase in the call attendance rate, he added.

The centre currently has the capacity to handle 5,000 calls a day, and 30 more seats are being added shortly, increasing the call-handling capacity from 5,000 to 9,000 calls a day, he said.

A Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) has been set up in the call centre, where representatives of 13 major banks are available to freeze accounts in real time in connection with financial fraud.

Complaints involving large amounts and pending cases related to ‘Send to Intermediaries’ are being promptly taken up at the headquarters level, and the call centre follows up with banks to get the amounts frozen, Cyber Crime unit officials said.

Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s instructions, DGP Krishna identified 10 major focus areas, including prevention and control of cybercrime.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pak cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC; 'weak argument': BCCI
Arjun Kapoor's journey has been full of highs and lows.
Born to Bollywood royalty, actor lost mother weeks before hit debut, battled failure, trolls and autoimmune disease
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
Advertisement