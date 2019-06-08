UP Police: Man found killed, three arrested

The body of a 25-year-old man, who went missing four days ago, was found in a canal in Rohta village on Friday afternoon. The deceased, identified as Ankit Tyagi, used to work as a supervisor at a mobile tower installation unit in Partapur. Three people, including Ankit’s colleague, have been arrested on charges of murder, police said.

While two of the accused – Mohammed Mehraj (35), who was Ankit’s colleague, and Irfan (32) – were arrested Thursday, the third one – Babloo (28) was held Friday morning. The deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Ankit’s father, Brijeshwar Tyagi, lodged a missing report with Partapur police station on Monday.

“We checked Ankit’s mobile call records and found that he made a few calls to Mehraj, who at that time was in Kanshi village. On Wednesday, another employee of the same unit informed me that he had seen Mehraj trying to destroy recordings of the CCTV footage. We detained him (Mehraj) but released him the same night,” Tapeshwar Sagar, in charge of Partapur police station, said.

“However, I asked my officials to keep a close vigil on Mehraj. Soon after his release, Mehraj met Irfan and later Babloo joined them. We raided their premises Thursday morning and arrested them. Babloo was, however, not present at the time of the raid. He was held a day after,” said Sagar.

“The three youths have admitted to the crime. Mehraj and Irfan led us to the canal where they threw Ankit’s body. When interrogated, the accused told us that on Monday evening, Ankit reportedly complained of acute stomach ache following which Mehraj took him to Irfan, who is a quack, in Kanshi village. He was given sedatives after which he fell unconscious. The duo then took him to Babloo in Sardhana. The three then slit Ankit’s throat, bundled the body in a sack and threw it into the canal,” Sagar said.

“We arrested the accused under IPC sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy),” the Partapur police station in charge said.

“Babloo was earlier employed as the supervisor in the same unit but was sacked four months back following complaints of financial bungling. He was replaced by Ankit who caught Babloo and Mehraj red-handed while stealing costly equipment from the mobile tower unit last month. He, however, did not lodge any FIR and let the two go after warning them. After this incident, the two decided to get rid of Ankit so that they could continue their illegal activities,” Sagar added.