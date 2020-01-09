Police: Lucknow lawyer killed over personal enmity; one held, search on for four

Shishir Tripathi practised at Lucknow Civil Court Shishir Tripathi practised at Lucknow Civil Court

A 32-year-old lawyer was killed allegedly by a group of people in Krishnanagar area of Lucknow on Tuesday night, triggering protests by lawyers who demonstrated at the Collectorate office with his body. Police said that they have arrested one person in connection with the murder and are looking for four others named in the FIR.

According to police, Shishir Tripathi was killed over personal enmity with a person who had fallen out with him around a week ago. Lucknow Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Suresh Chandra Rawat said the victim and the arrested accused — 30-year-old Vinayak Thakur — “knew each other very well and the murder took place over a personal dispute”.

“Till one week ago, they were very close friends. Then, over some dispute, Tripathi was murdered after some provocation,” said Rawat.

On a complaint lodged by Tripathi’s brother, police booked five persons — Upendra Tiwari, Vinayak Thakur, Dheeraj Kumar, Mustafa, Shubham Yadav, all residents of the same locality, for murder. They have also been booked under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object).

Gopichand Tripathi, the father of the lawyer, said, “Around 5 pm, two boys came and called Shishir. My son went with them and didn’t return. A resident from our area, who drives an autorickshaw, came at night and told us about the murder. We believe that Upendra Tiwari has killed my son. He sells ganja (marijuana) at Murwaiya. He had taken a loan from my son, and after my son asked for the money, they had an argument. and after that, he stabbed him with a knife in his neck.”

Tripathi’s brother, Sharad Tripathi, said that Shishir had objected to Tiwari selling ganja in the area. “Tiwari used to sell ganja in the area and my brother was working to free the area of marijuana. He had threatened to kill him on several occasions, and yesterday, he was called by them and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. He was trading (in marijuana) for three years with police backing. Police did not take any action,” Sharad said.

Police, however, said that they have not found evidence of the accused involved in selling marijuana. “No evidence regarding (accused selling ganja) has been found till now.”

“It is not clear. There is no prior complaint regarding selling marijuana against them, so we are not sure. It will become clear in the coming days… We have found a wooden slab with blood on it and some stones and bricks with blood on them. The murder took place at a lane in Damodarnagar in Krishna Nagar,” said Circle Officer (Krishnanagar), Atul Rai.

Meanwhile, the Station House Officer of Krishnanagar, Pradeep Kumar, has been suspended for laxity during duty.

Earlier in the day, lawyers protested against police, alleging “failure” on their part to control crime in the city. G N Shukla, president of Lucknow Bar Association, who was part of the protest, said: “We took Tripathi’s body to Lucknow court and then to the Collectorate protesting against the murder. The administration has promised to give the family Rs 2 lakh as compensation,” said Shukla.

Adesh Kumar Singh, president of Central Bar Association, Lucknow, said Shishir Tripathi was a member of their Association and practised at Lucknow Civil Court.

Reacting to the murder, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, “After the murder of Vijay Shankar Tewari of Soraon and Ajay Pathak of Shamli, now lawyer Shishir Tripathi of Lucknow has been brutally killed. Is Uttar Pradesh completely in the hands of criminals? BJP government has completely failed in maintaining law and order.”

