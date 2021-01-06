UP: Rs 50,000 reward announced on suspended IPS officer

Police are planning to lodge another case against Sen under IPC section 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation under section 82 of Act of 1974). (File)

Uttar Pradesh Police has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for the arrest of suspended Deputy Inspector General Arvind Sen, who is on the run in a case of multi-crore tender scam in the state Animal Husbandry Department.

Last month, a Lucknow court had declared Sen, a 2013-batch IPS officer, “proclaimed offender”.

“The reward of Rs 50,000 has been declared on Arvind Sen,” Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Nilabja Choudhury said on Tuesday.

Police are planning to lodge another case against Sen under IPC section 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation under section 82 of Act of 1974).

Sen, a resident of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, was suspended by the state government after his name cropped up in the investigation into the alleged duping of a Madhya Pradesh-based businessman Manjeet Singh Bhatia.

In June last year, Bhatia had lodged a case at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against 12 people and some unidentified persons, accusing them of duping him of Rs 9.72 crore by floating a fake tender in the name of the Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry Department between March 2017 and 2018.

Police have so far arrested 13 people, including journalists for allegedly duping the businessman. It is alleged that Sen had called Bhati to his office in 2019 and threatened him with dire consequences. Sen was then Superintendent of Police posted at Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).