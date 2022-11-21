UP Police gun down two criminals who escaped from Bihar prison

The Varanasi police in Uttar Pradesh Monday morning gunned down two men, who had allegedly escaped from a Patna jail, in an encounter in the Baragaon area. A constable suffered a bullet injury in cross-firing but his condition was stable, the police said.

The police identified the deceased as Rajneesh alias Bauaa and his brother Manish, residents of Samastipur in Bihar. Their brother Lallan was also involved in the shootout but he managed to escape from the spot, the police said, adding they were conducting raids to trace him. The police said they have sought the brothers’ criminal history from their Bihar counterparts.

Varanasi police commissioner A Satish Ganesh said the police surrounded the brothers at Baragaon after a tip-off about their whereabouts. The accused opened fire on the police team injuring constable Shiv Babu. In reply, the police fired, injuring Rajneesh and Manish. When the firing stopped, the police caught them and rushed them to the hospital where they died during treatment, he said. The police later identified the two bodies as that of Manish and Rajneesh.

The police suspect the brothers were involved in a shooting incident last week in which a sub-inspector was shot and injured in the Jagatpur area of Varanasi. The assailants had escaped with the victim Ajay Yadav’s .9mm browning service pistol.

A senior police officer said they recovered the service pistol from the assailants and sent it to the head armourer to match with the record.

The police claimed to have recovered a bike,a .32 bore automatic pistol and a cellphone as well from the brothers.