UP: Police get court’s nod to conduct polygraph test on 5 accused in Unnao kidnapping case

Unnao police have obtained permission from a local court to get the lie-detector test done on five accused, including three women, arrested for allegedly kidnapping the six-year-old nephew of a gangrape victim from outside his house on October 2.

Notably, the arrested persons are relatives of the five persons booked in the gangrape case. The 23-year-old was raped and later set on fire while she was on her way to the court to attend the hearing in the gangrape case last December. She died of the burn injuries.

“Recently, we moved the court seeking permission to get the lie-detector test done on five accused booked in the kidnapping case. Police moved the court only after obtaining consent from the accused that they are willing to undergo for lie-detector test. The court has given us permission,” said Superintendent of Police (Unnao) Sureshrao A Kulkarni.

After obtaining permission, police contacted officials of Forensic Science Laboratory, Lucknow, to get the polygraph done.

“According to date and time given by the FSL officials, we would take accused to Lucknow for the test,” said SHO (Bihar Police Station) Santosh Singh.

Meanwhile, the family of the accused booked in the kidnapping case has written a letter to the district police chief Sureshrao A Kulkarni requesting him to get the lie-detector test done on the family members of the gangrape victim. The family of the accused said that they suspect the involvement of the victim’s family in the kidnapping of the boy.

“We are yet to take decision on the letter,” the SP said when asked if the police would conduct a polygraph test on the victim’s family members as well.

The six-year-old boy, a student of Class I, had gone missing on the evening of October 2 when he was playing outside his house with friends. Three police constables, who were deployed for the security of the rape victim’s family, were suspended. During investigation, the police recorded statements of several residents of the area. Police have also recorded the statement of two residents, who claimed to have last spotted the boy, before the magistrate.

Police have also questioned all five gangrape accused in the jail. They have denied having any knowledge about the boy, police had said earlier.

