‘Pay Rs 20 lakh or get shot in encounter’: UP cops booked for ‘extorting’ money from dairy owner

The Uttar Pradesh Police have suspended all the accused officers pending investigation (Image generated using AI).

Seven Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, including the station house officer of a police station in Bulandshahr, have been booked for allegedly detaining a businessman, extorting money from him, and threatening to falsely implicate him in a criminal case and shoot him in the leg in a staged police encounter if he failed to comply.

Although the alleged incident occurred in April, an FIR was registered only on Friday at the Sikandrabad police station in Bulandshahr.

Deepak Kumar, Circle Officer, Bulandshahr, said the case was filed after an inquiry. He added that all police personnel named in the case are under suspension.