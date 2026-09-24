2 UP cops, 2 CRPF men arrested for raping woman at farmhouse

A police team rushed to the farmhouse and rescued the woman. (Representational image/File)

Two Uttar Pradesh policemen and two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at a farmhouse in Amroha on Wednesday morning.

Officials said the farmhouse belongs to an independent MLA from Uttarakhand and that two rooms had been booked there by the accused policemen.

According to police, the woman locked herself inside a room after allegedly being raped by three of the men. When the fourth man entered the room, she managed to push him out and bolt the door from inside.

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The four men then allegedly banged on the door and threatened her, asking her to open it. The woman quickly searched online for Amroha police’s number and called them.