2 UP cops, 2 CRPF men arrested for raping woman at farmhouse

Two Uttar Pradesh policemen and two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at a farmhouse in Amroha on Wednesday morning.
Officials said the farmhouse belongs to an independent MLA from Uttarakhand and that two rooms had been booked there by the accused policemen.
According to police, the woman locked herself inside a room after allegedly being raped by three of the men. When the fourth man entered the room, she managed to push him out and bolt the door from inside.
The four men then allegedly banged on the door and threatened her, asking her to open it. The woman quickly searched online for Amroha police’s number and called them.
A police team rushed to the farmhouse and rescued the woman. The four accused had fled, but were arrested within hours, police said.
The accused are a sub-inspector and a constable posted at Hasanpur police station and a CRPF inspector and a head constable.
From Sonipat to the farmhouse
According to the initial investigation, the woman met the CRPF head constable in Sonipat, Haryana, on September 21, after being introduced to him by a common friend.
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He picked her up in an SUV, and the CRPF inspector joined them on the way.
They reached Amroha on Tuesday and headed to the farmhouse. On the way, they met the UP Police sub-inspector, who was in his car.
The woman told police that two rooms were booked at the farmhouse.
Later, the UP Police constable arrived with food and liquor
After the men had eaten and drunk, the two CRPF personnel and the sub-inspector entered the woman’s room, where they allegedly sexually assaulted her.
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Amroha Superintendent of Police, Lakhan Singh Yadav, told mediapersons that all four accused were arrested and will be produced before a local court on Thursday.
The two Amroha policemen have been suspended and departmental proceedings to dismiss them from service have been initiated. A report has also been sent to the CRPF regarding its two personnel, he added.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape.
Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More