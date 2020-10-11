UP Police: Cop suspended for failure to arrest suspended SP and SHO

Indra Kant Tripathi died on September 13.

A police inspector has been suspended for his “failure” to trace and arrest suspended SP Mani Lal Patidar and suspended SHO Kabrai Devendra Shukla booked in connection with the death of Mahoba businessman Indra Kant Tripathi.

Police had last month dropped the murder charge against all accused and arrested two local businessmen Suresh Soni and Brahm Dutt Tiwari under abetment to suicide charge.

Police are also looking for constable Arun Kumar Yadav whose alleged role came to light during an SIT investigation.

“We have suspended the station house officer (SHO) of Panwadi police station, inspector Ashok Singh, for negligence in duty and incompetence,” said district SP Arun Kumar Srivastava.

IG Chitrakoot (Range) K Satya Narayan told The Sunday Express that the team under Singh was formed in the last week of September.

He said on the basis of the SIT investigation in the death case, departmental action had been taken against 55 police personnel in the district. In addition, sixteen other policemen, including two inspectors Devendra Shukla and Raju Singh, were transferred on Friday, he said. As per sources, the two were posted in the district for a long time and were allegedly involved in illegal acts.

According to SIT, Tripathi, who supplied mining explosives, was found wounded in his car with bullet injuries, ruling out the allegation that he was shot by assailants on September 8. He later succumbed to his injuries. A day before the incident, he had accused Patidar of extortion and feared a threat to his life.

