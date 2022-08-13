scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

UP police probing conspiracy angle in Gorakhpur road accident case involving CBI officer

DySP Rupesh Kumar Srivastava whose car was damaged in the accident suspected a conspiracy and got an FIR lodged against the truck driver who died in the Gorakhpur accident.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 13, 2022 3:13:23 pm
The driver of the truck identified as Ratan Kumar, 35, a native of Kushinagar, died in the accident after he lost control of the vehicle.(File/Representational)

Gorakhpur police in Uttar Pradesh are conducting an investigation into the alleged ‘attack’ on a CBI officer in which a truck hit his SUV while he was on his way from Maharajganj, 55 kilometres away, to visit his brother at Gorakhpur Thursday evening.

Police said that the SUV in which DySP Rupesh Kumar Srivastava, 55, was travelling was damaged. The officer who is posted in Delhi, suspect a conspiracy behind the accident and got an FIR lodged against the truck driver on charges of attempt to murder.

The driver of the truck identified as Ratan Kumar, 35, a native of Kushinagar, died in the accident after he lost control of the vehicle. The truck overturned and the driver came underneath it.

The truck belongs to Kushinagar native Sanjay Kumar.

“We are doing a background check of the truck owner and its driver. Police are also scanning their call details to collect any leads. The investigation in the case has begun,” said Manoj Kumar Awasthi, additional superintendent of police, Gorakhpur. He said that Rupesh Kumar suspected a conspiracy behind the attack.

Sources said police have so far not found any piece of evidence that points to a conspiracy angle. They found that the car was damaged when its driver tried to overtake it while proceeding to Kushinagar. “The truck driver in a frenzy tried to escape from the spot after hitting the SUV. But he lost control and it (truck) turned turtle,” said a senior police officer.

He said that during the preliminary inquiry it has been found that Rupesh Kumar was part of an investigation in a few important cases, including the Bihar fodder scam.

According to the police, Rupesh Kumar came to his native place Maharajganj in his SUV from Delhi on Thursday. Rupesh Kumar was on a day leave.

In the evening, Rupesh was heading to Gorakhpur from Maharajganj to meet his brother Manglesh Kumar Srivastava. Rupesh’s driver was at the wheel.

Rupesh Kumar told police that when his vehicle reached Bargadhi crossing, a truck hit his SUV twice from the rear. While trying to escape, the truck driver overtook the SUV and sped past. A few meters away, the truck turned turtle. Police rushed to the spot soon after the incident and the truck was lifted using a crane. The polidistancesce recovered the body of the truck driver from beneath the vehicle.

Truck owner Sanjay Kumar told police that the incident occurred when Ratan Kumar was returning to Kushinagar after unloading sand in Gorakhpur.

First published on: 13-08-2022 at 03:13:23 pm

