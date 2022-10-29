UP police book 15-20 people for recording video of ‘rape attempt victim’ lying in bushes

A week after a video went viral in which people were seen photographing a 13-year-old victim of an alleged rape attempt lying seriously injured, without coming forward to help her, police in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district have suo motu booked 15-20 unidentified people for disclosing her identity and other offences.

A police inspector said that on October 23 he got information that a minor girl was lying in bushes near the government guesthouse in Kannauj and that several people were recording videos of the girl even as she screamed in pain seeking help. Nobody helped her till the police officer took her to hospital, according to the FIR. The people also uploaded the videos on the internet, exposing the girl’s identity, it added.

In the video the girl was seen feebly moving her hand and in another video, a policeman was seen taking her to an autorickshaw.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 228 A (disclosure of the identity of the victim of certain offences), 354C (voyeurism) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and the Information and Technology Act. “The investigation has begun and we are identifying people involved in preparing the videos and clicking the photographs,” said a police officer.

The girl is undergoing treatment at a Kanpur hospital and her condition is said to be stable. Her uncle lodged an FIR against an unidentified person on charges including rape, kidnapping and attempt to murder.

The accused had allegedly hit and injured her after failing to sexually assault her.

Police said they had identified the prime accused, who is in his twenties, and were on the lookout for him. They arrested four people including a woman on Thursday for allegedly helping the prime accused flee and for sheltering him. The arrested people are relatives and friends of the prime accused.

According to police, the Class 9 girl left her home on October 23 morning to buy a piggy bank from a nearby market. After she did not return home, her family started searching for her, and she was spotted lying in the bushes with injuries on October 23 evening.

Police sources said the initial medico-legal report concluded that the girl had received injuries on her head but none in her private parts.

“The allegation of sexual assault could not be confirmed so far and the investigation is going on,” said a police officer. The girl’s statement is yet to be recorded.