Constable arrested in UP’s Chandauli for sharing police movement info with cattle smugglers

Since January 1, police in Chandauli have registered 46 cases related to cattle smuggling against 127 persons. (File Photo)

A 32-year-old constable has been arrested in Chandauli for allegedly sharing information about police movement, patrolling patterns and safe passages with cattle smugglers, and helping them cross the district border, officials said.

In return, the accused, Satyendra Yadav, received money from the smugglers through both online and offline channels, it has been alleged.

Yadav, who is posted in the district, was under suspension at the time of his arrest.

“We have arrested constable Satyendra Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar where he hails from,” said Chandauli Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Patel.

According to police, Yadav’s role came to light during an investigation into the recent arrest of a local resident, Shyam Babu, in a cattle smuggling case. During the probe, police found that Babu had been in regular contact with Yadav. This link was established through the analysis of mobile phone data, including WhatsApp calls and chats recovered from Babu’s device, they said.