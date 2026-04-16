Constable arrested in UP’s Chandauli for sharing police movement info with cattle smugglers

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A 32-year-old constable has been arrested in Chandauli for allegedly sharing information about police movement, patrolling patterns and safe passages with cattle smugglers, and helping them cross the district border, officials said.
In return, the accused, Satyendra Yadav, received money from the smugglers through both online and offline channels, it has been alleged.
Yadav, who is posted in the district, was under suspension at the time of his arrest.
“We have arrested constable Satyendra Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar where he hails from,” said Chandauli Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Patel.
According to police, Yadav’s role came to light during an investigation into the recent arrest of a local resident, Shyam Babu, in a cattle smuggling case. During the probe, police found that Babu had been in regular contact with Yadav. This link was established through the analysis of mobile phone data, including WhatsApp calls and chats recovered from Babu’s device, they said.
“During questioning, it also emerged that Satyendra Yadav had been assisting multiple cattle smugglers. He allegedly provided them information on police movement, locations, patrolling patterns, and even suggested safe routes to facilitate smuggling,” said a police officer.
Yadav had earlier been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly aiding cattle smugglers, he further added.
Since January 1, police in Chandauli have registered 46 cases related to cattle smuggling against 127 persons. During this period, 345 cattle heads were recovered while 55 vehicles linked to such activities were seized.
In 2025, a total of 162 cases were registered against 410 in connection with cattle smuggling in the district with the recovery of 1,297 cattle heads, 90 kg beef, and 178 vehicles.
Preventive action under the Uttar Pradesh Goonda Act was initiated against 17 accused, while nine cases were registered under the Gangster Act against 38 persons, it is learnt.
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