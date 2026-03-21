Cough syrup case: UP Police arrest man for ‘facilitating’ contraband supply to Bangladesh border

Several drivers linked to the syndicate were earlier arrested in Ranchi with trucks carrying the contraband. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a 42-year-old man from West Bengal’s Howrah for allegedly facilitating the illegal supply of contraband in the codeine-based cough syrup smuggling racket case, officials said.

Shubham Jaiswal, the prime accused, who is still absconding, ran the racket.

The arrested accused, Zuber Hussain Sheikh, assisted in transporting consignments of cough syrup from Jaiswal’s firm in Ranchi to the Bangladesh border by arranging vehicles and coordinating with drivers involved in the network, they claimed.

Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma said Zuber, who hails from Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district) in Maharashtra, has been brought to Sonbhadra on transit remand.