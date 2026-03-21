Cough syrup case: UP Police arrest man for ‘facilitating’ contraband supply to Bangladesh border

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The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a 42-year-old man from West Bengal’s Howrah for allegedly facilitating the illegal supply of contraband in the codeine-based cough syrup smuggling racket case, officials said.
Shubham Jaiswal, the prime accused, who is still absconding, ran the racket.
The arrested accused, Zuber Hussain Sheikh, assisted in transporting consignments of cough syrup from Jaiswal’s firm in Ranchi to the Bangladesh border by arranging vehicles and coordinating with drivers involved in the network, they claimed.
Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma said Zuber, who hails from Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district) in Maharashtra, has been brought to Sonbhadra on transit remand.
Officials said the arrest is part of an ongoing drive to crack down on the illegal trade of narcotic substances and banned cough syrups.
According to police, Zuber has confessed to his role in the trafficking of cough syrup from Ranchi to the Bangladesh border. He revealed the consignments were transported in trucks arranged by him, with drivers ferrying them to border points in Purnia (Bihar) and Siliguri and Cooch Behar in West Bengal, they said.
From there, the consignments were handed over to Bengali-speaking drivers, who facilitated their movement across the border into Bangladesh, they claimed.
Zuber further disclosed roping in Bengali-speaking people helped them in smoother coordination and execution of cross-border trafficking, police added.
The accused received around Rs 30,000 for every truck ferrying the contraband to the international border, they said, adding that two to three trucks were sent every week.
Several drivers linked to the syndicate — including Amin, Firoz, Sumer Sheikh (all from Aurangabad, Maharashtra), Adil (from Uttar Pradesh), and Wasim—were earlier arrested in Ranchi with trucks carrying the contraband, police said.
These drivers, except Sumer Sheikh, are currently lodged in jails in Purnia of Bihar and Ranchi, they said. Sumer has secured bail.
The racket operated in a highly organised manner, the officials said, adding the syndicate took responsibility for financially supporting the families of its members and arranging legal assistance to secure their release.
A meeting of the syndicate members was scheduled on March 15 at a hotel near Howrah, they said. During the meeting, nearly Rs 1 lakh was to be distributed as financial aid—especially in view of Eid — to the families of drivers arrested earlier, they further claimed.
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