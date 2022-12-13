UP Police announces Rs 25,000 reward on ‘missing’ inspector wanted in rape case

THE SUPERINTENDENT of Police of Sultanpur district has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone providing information about an inspector wanted for allegedly raping a woman constable – more than a week after the alleged rape victim, a woman station house officer and another unidentified person were booked for allegedly kidnapping him.

Police said they have released a poster with a photograph of the accused inspector, Nishu Tomar. “A search is on for him,” said Superintendent of Police, Sultanpur, Somen Barma.

The rape case against the 38-year-old inspector was filed by a woman police constable in July. The accused was previously posted in Shravasti. However, Superintendent of Police (Shravasti) Arvind Kumar Maurya suspended Tomar for not reporting for duty.

Investigating officer of the case and Circle Officer, Sultanpur (City) Raghvendra Chaturvedi said, “Posters with Tomar’s photograph have been put up at several public places across the city. Anyone with information about the accused can contact the police on the phone numbers mentioned on the poster.”

According to the police, on July 22, a woman constable registered an FIR against Tomar at a police station in Sultanpur district for allegedly raping her several times over a period pf time by threatening to circulate an “objectionable” video of hers.

“The constable came in contact with Tomar when both of them were posted at the same police station around four years ago. After the FIR was registered, police launched a search for him but to no avail. A few days later, the case was transferred to a Mahila Thana in the district,” said a police officer.

Even as there was apparently no trace of Tomar, his wife filed a complaint claiming that he was “kidnapped” allegedly by the SHO of the Mahila Thana, the alleged rape victim and another unidentified person.

Advertisement

“In her complaint, the accused’s wife alleged that on September 22, Tomar went to a local court to surrender but his surrender application could not be moved in court as he was late. His lawyer asked him to come back the next day. Meanwhile, the SHO of the Mahila Thana and her team reached the court after getting to know about Tomar’s location,” police said.

The complainant alleged, “Police nabbed my husband when he came out of the court premises and took him to the Mahila Thana.”

“The complainant claimed that after a few minutes, she received a call from her husband that he had been detained at the Mahila Thana and the SHO was demanding Rs 1 lakh to release him, else he would be sent to jail,” a police officer said.

Advertisement

“The complainant claimed that she then went to the Mahila Thana and handed over Rs 1 lakh in cash to a woman constable, who was wearing a mask. The constable took the money and assured her that Tomar would be released soon. However, he hasn’t returned and there is no information about him since, according to the complaint,” he added.

“Tomar’s wife alleged that she sent her complaint to other senior police officers too, but no action was taken. Meanwhile, the Mahila Thana police have maintained that they let off Tomar after questioning. They have also denied the complainant’s allegations that they sought Rs 1 lakh to release Tomar,” said a police officer.

Tomar’s wife then moved court. Following a court directive, a case was registered on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy against the three.

On December 2, the Sultanpur police filed a fresh FIR against the SHO of the Mahila Thana, a police constable (the alleged rape victim) and an unidentified person on charges of kidnapping and criminal conspiracy.

The IO said Tomar’s wife has also filed a habeas corpus petition and the matter is pending in court.