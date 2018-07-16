UP plastic ban comes into force second time as Governor Ram Naik clears ordinance

The fine would rise to Rs 5,000-20,000 along with imprisonment of six months for those found guilty the second time. (PTI File photo) The fine would rise to Rs 5,000-20,000 along with imprisonment of six months for those found guilty the second time. (PTI File photo)

Days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a statewide ban on plastic bags in Uttar Pradesh, Governor Ram Naik on Sunday cleared an ordinance imposing a maximum punishment of one-year imprisonment and fine ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1 lakh on defaulters.

According to the ‘Uttar Pradesh Plastic and Other Non-Biodegradable (Regulation of Use and Disposal) Ordinance 2018’, the fine would be imposed on those found re-constructing, selling, distributing, packaging, storing or transporting plastic bags below 50 microns, nylon, polypropylene, polystyrene or thermocol.

A ban had been imposed earlier in 2000 through the UP Plastic and Other Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Regulation of Use and Disposal) Act. However, the ordinance cleared Sunday is more stringent, with a fine ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000, or a month’s imprisonment, for first-time defaulters.

READ | UP too bans plastic: Learn the difference between good and bad plastic

The fine would rise to Rs 5,000-20,000 along with imprisonment of six months for those found guilty the second time.

First-timers proven guilty of storing, selling, distributing or transporting banned plastic items would be fined between Rs 10,000 – Rs 50,000 or imprisonment of upto six months. For second-time defaulters, the minimum fine would be Rs 20,000 which could go up to Rs 1 lakh, while the imprisonment would be for one year as proposed.

The official spokesperson of Governor House said on Sunday that the fresh ordinance has made provisions and punishment more stringent as compared to the 2000 Act.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App