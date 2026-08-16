UP plans 10,000 Go Mitras to involve Gen Z in cow protection drive

Uttar Pradesh has more than 7,500 cow shelters, housing over 12 lakh stray cattle. (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to involve the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, in its cow protection programme, with plans to train around 10,000 Go Mitras across villages, officials said.

The initiative, undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh Go Seva Commission, will focus on sensitising children and young people about cow protection, animal care, natural farming, and the social and economic role of cattle in rural areas.

Commission chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta said master trainers would be trained first and would subsequently train others in the villages. He added that people already interested in cow protection and service would be given preference.