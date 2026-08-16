UP plans 10,000 Go Mitras to involve Gen Z in cow protection drive
The initiative is part of the UP government’s plan to move cow protection beyond shelter management and link it with rural livelihoods, natural farming, women’s self-help groups, green energy, and employment.
The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to involve the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, in its cow protection programme, with plans to train around 10,000 Go Mitras across villages, officials said.
The initiative, undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh Go Seva Commission, will focus on sensitising children and young people about cow protection, animal care, natural farming, and the social and economic role of cattle in rural areas.
Commission chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta said master trainers would be trained first and would subsequently train others in the villages. He added that people already interested in cow protection and service would be given preference.
The initiative is part of the government’s broader plan to move cow protection beyond shelter management and link it with rural livelihoods, natural farming, women’s self-help groups, green energy, and employment, officials said.
According to Gupta, village-level campaigns will seek to familiarise children and young people with indigenous cattle breeds, cow care, natural farming, and the environmental and economic aspects of cattle protection. The government plans to create a network of trained people across villages through the master-trainer model.
Uttar Pradesh has more than 7,500 cow shelters, housing over 12 lakh stray cattle, according to the commission.
The government has increased the daily maintenance assistance for each cattle from Rs 30 to Rs 50. Most shelters have also been equipped with CCTV surveillance, officials said.
Reducing crop damage and creating rural jobs
Story continues below this ad
Officials said the government’s objective is to provide safe shelter to stray cattle while reducing crop damage caused by cattle roaming in agricultural fields. It is also seeking to leverage Uttar Pradesh’s large livestock base and position as the country’s leading milk-producer to generate additional rural income and employment.
Officials further said cow shelters would be linked with local industries as the government is promoting economic activities based on cow dung and urine—such as making cow-dung logs, cow-paint, vermicompost, incense sticks, planters, and lamps—at shelters.
“Products such as Panchgavya, Ghanamrit, and Jeevamrit are also being promoted,” an official said.
Women’s self-help groups are also being encouraged to participate in these activities to create local employment opportunities.
Story continues below this ad
Further, the Go Seva Commission is also planning an assessment of cow shelters across districts to identify activities suited to local resources and conditions. For instance, districts with greater potential for biogas production could focus on energy generation, while others could develop units for organic manure, cow-dung products or cow-urine-based products.
The broader objective, officials said, is to develop cow protection as a component of the rural economy and create additional sources of income in villages.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More