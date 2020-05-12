UP: Patients recovered surpass number of patients in hospital

Among the districts which has so far reported highest recoveries are Lucknow – 202 of the 248 cases and one death; Gautam Buddh Nagar – 135 of the 230 cases and two deaths; and Saharanpur – 150 of the 204 cases and no death. (Representational) Among the districts which has so far reported highest recoveries are Lucknow – 202 of the 248 cases and one death; Gautam Buddh Nagar – 135 of the 230 cases and two deaths; and Saharanpur – 150 of the 204 cases and no death. (Representational)

Even as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 3,500 in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the state for the first time saw its total number of recovered Covid patients surpass the number of active patients — thanks to high recovery rate, which is now close to 50 per cent.

At least 109 new cases were added in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative cases to 3,573. However, at the same time, 105 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were discharged from across the state, bringing down the number of active infections to 1,735. Till date, 1,758 patients have recovered and 80 others have died.

While Agra has the highest recovered patients at 326, the district also has the highest mortality with 24 deaths of the total 770 cases.

Among the districts which has so far reported highest recoveries are Lucknow – 202 of the 248 cases and one death; Gautam Buddh Nagar – 135 of the 230 cases and two deaths; and Saharanpur – 150 of the 204 cases and no death.

Uttar Pradesh now has the highest recovery rate – 49.2 per cent — among the top 10 most infected states.

The high rate of recovery, despite a jump in deaths in the previous week, has given the administrators some space to breathe in combating the pandemic. With the number of Level 1, 2 and 3 hospitals being increased by the government, the hope of tackling the infection has also strengthened. But with the influx of the returning migrant workers, the state government has upped the surveillance.

“I want to draw attention to the fact that migrant workers are returning to the state in large numbers, even from the states that are highly affected by the coronavirus. We are also getting information about some of these workers being infected. This is why it becomes very important that our community surveillance model is used properly. Be that of Gram Nigrani Samiti at the village level or Mohalla Nigrani Samitis on the level of urban localities, they are to work with utmost seriousness. We need everyone’s attention on this,” Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Among the fresh cases reported on Monday, 14 were from Agra, 13 from Meerut, 10 from Hathras, six each from Noida and Gonda, five each from Bulandshahr, Barabanki and Sitapur, four from Ghaziabad, three each from Varanasi, Jaunpur, Basti, Auraiya, Rampur and Kannauj, two each from Ambedkarnagar, Sidharthnagar, Aligarh, Sambhal and Mathura, and one each from Lakhimpur Kheri, Baghpat, Ghazipur, Rae Bareli, Prayagraj, Amroha, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mainpuri, Jalaun, Jhansi, Kanpur Dehat, Fatehpur and Ballia.

Noida reported 6 fresh Coronavirus cases on Monday evening taking the district tally to 224 cases with 135 recoveries 2 deaths. In Noida, all the fresh cases have been reported from Sector 66 where a person had died of the infection two days ago.

A study of the cases positive so far has confirmed that 8.1 per cent of the total cases are of age above 60 years, 25.5 per cent are between 41 to 60 years, 48.7 per cent between 21 and 40 years, and rest 17.7 per cent below the age of 20 years. On gender index, 78.5 per cent are men and the remaining 21.5 per cent women.

Chandauli only district not to report any case

Ballia and Ambedkarnagar reported their first positive cases — one in Ballia and two in Ambedkarnagar — on Monday. With this 74 of the 75 districts have not reported coronavirus case, with Chandauli being the only district where no positive case has been reported till date. As the only patient confirmed positive in Lalitpur died during treatment, the district is once again has zero active case. Including Lalitpur, seven other districts — Mahoba, Ayodhya, Mau, Kaushambi, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi and Pilibhit — does not have any active case.

