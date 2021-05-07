UP panchayat polls: Winning candidate’s supporters go on rampage after loser gets winning certificate

Also, the police have arrested 18 people and lodged four separate FIRs in connection with the vandalism and arson by the supporters of the winning candidate.

Supporters of the victorious zila panchayat member, Kodai Sahni, went on a rampage in Gorakhpur’s Chauri Chaura town on Thursday and set fire to a police post after the assistant returning officer (ARO) allegedly gave the winning certificate to another candidate.

ARO Virendra Kumar has been booked for cheating, forgery and fraud by police on a complaint from Returning Officer Sunil Kumar.

Also, the police have arrested 18 people and lodged four separate FIRs in connection with the vandalism and arson by the supporters of Sahni, the winning candidate.

“After Kodai Sahni won the zila panchayat member election from ward no. 61, he was not given the winning certificate. Instead, the ARO gave the certificate to another candidate Ramesh Kumar who lost to Sahni by 600 votes. This angered Sahni’s supporters, who went on a rampage. They set the Naya Bazaar police outpost on fire, vandalised a PAC bus and six motorcycles, and looted the belongings of police officials posted at the outpost,” said Circle Officer (Chauri Chaura) Kuldeep Tewari.

Officials said the situation was brought under control after Sahni received the winning certificate.

“Four cases under various IPC sections have been lodged against 60 named and 500 unidentified persons in connection with the vandalism. Based on CCTV footage, we have arrested 18 people and are looking for others,” said the Circle Officer.

According to the police, Returning Officer Sunil Kumar filed a complaint with the police against ARO Virendra Kumar. “We have lodged a case against Virendra Kumar for not giving the certificate to the winning candidate” said the officer.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh P Kumar said strict action would be taken against those involved in arson and sabotage. “No one will be spared,” he added.