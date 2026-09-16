UP raises panchayat assistants’ salary by 50%; protest called off

The Uttar Pradesh Government Wednesday raised panchayat assistants’ monthly honourarium from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 and accepted demands for their reinstatement, maternity leave, and healthcare.
While announcing the 50 per cent raise, Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said he decided after discussing the demands of more than 57,000 panchayat assistants with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
This followed thousands of panchayat assistants staging a sit-in protest in Lucknow to press their demands.
The minister said their salaries, which sometimes were delayed by six to seven months, will now be paid on time. “It has been decided that their payment will be made directly into their accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer,” he said.
He added that panchayat secretaries will not be able to remove them. “Only a committee headed by the district magistrate will be able to take a decision on their removal.”
The minister said the government also agreed to provide maternity leave for women panchayat assistants. He also announced cashless healthcare benefits for panchayat assistants and their families.
Story continues below this ad
Officials said the protesting panchayat assistants ended their agitation following the announcements.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More