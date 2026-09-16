UP raises panchayat assistants’ salary by 50%; protest called off

Om Prakash Rajbhar said their salaries, which sometimes were delayed by six to seven months, will now be paid on time (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Government Wednesday raised panchayat assistants’ monthly honourarium from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 and accepted demands for their reinstatement, maternity leave, and healthcare.

While announcing the 50 per cent raise, Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said he decided after discussing the demands of more than 57,000 panchayat assistants with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

This followed thousands of panchayat assistants staging a sit-in protest in Lucknow to press their demands.

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Speaking at a press conference, the minister said the government will also withdraw cases registered against panchayat assistants during the agitation, and reinstate those removed during the protest.

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The minister said their salaries, which sometimes were delayed by six to seven months, will now be paid on time. “It has been decided that their payment will be made directly into their accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer,” he said.