UP: PAC jawan accused of impersonating STF constable, FIR lodged

The police on Monday said the accused had also taken a bank loan using the documents.

A constable with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has got an FIR lodged against a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawan for allegedly using his personal details and documents to obtain a credit card and using it for monetary transactions. The police on Monday said the accused had also taken a bank loan using the documents.

A preliminary inquiry found that the accused had been serving in a PAC battalion in Lucknow since 2006 using the educational documents and other files of complainant Manish Kumar Singh. The accused was identified as Amit and according to the STF, he knew Singh.

The STF constable told The Indian Express that in January he started receiving regular calls from the bank about credit card dues. “I was surprised…I told the bank staff that I do not use a credit card. But he maintained that in their record money was shown pending. I went to the bank and found that the accused had obtained a credit card by filing forged documents containing my personal details. On returning, I checked the UP Police website and found a jawan in PAC was working in my name and his personal details were the same as mine,” Singh said.

The accused had used the constable’s personal details, including his father’s name and address. Singh, who has been in the STF for three years, informed his seniors about the matter. “I then contacted Additional Superintendent of Police [SP] Anil Kumar Singh and briefed him about the matter,” he added.

The STF conducted an inquiry and discovered that the PAC jawan had used Manish Kumar Singh’s documents to get the job. “During the preliminary inquiry, I came to know one Amit of Ballia district got a job in UP police force in 2006 using the personal details of constable Manish Kumar Singh. It is not clear how Amit got Manish’s documents. On the basis of inquiry, a report will be prepared and sent to authorities through proper channels for action against Amit,” said Deputy SP (STF) Avanishwar Chandra Srivastava, who conducted the investigation.

Srivastava said the STF constable and Amit knew each other well. “Manish was not aware that he [Amit] was working in PAC in his name,” the officer added.

Anil Kumar Singh said the inquiry report would be sent to the PAC headquarters so that action can be taken against the accused.

On Sunday, Manish Kumar Singh got an FIR lodged against the PAC jawan under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) at the Vibhuti Khand police station here, said the police.

“In the FIR, complainant Manish Kumar Singh stated a jawan posted at 32 Battalion PAC has forged documents and using his personal details took a credit card from a bank and was doing transactions with it. Manish claims that bank officials contacted him when PAC jawan did not pay Rs 7,000 in the stipulated time period. When complainant Manish went to the bank, he found out that the accused had used his personal details to get the credit card and submitted forged documents,” said Vibhuti Khand officiating Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Yadav.

When contacted, PAC 32nd Battalion Commandant Sujata Singh refused to speak on the matter, and directed inquiries to the STF.