UP: Paan vendor dies after assault by cop over payment

A 32-year-old paan vendor succumbed to injuries a day after he was allegedly assaulted by a Mathura police constable for asking the latter to pay for paan masala. The constable was arrested on Friday.

Advertising

A head constable of Highway Police Station here was suspended for not informing seniorss about the alleged assault by the accused constable, Yogendra Chaudhary, who is a resident of Mathura and posted at Firozabad Police Lines.

According to police, the constable attacked the vendor, Rahul Bansal, on the head with a blunt object at Dholi Pyahu locality on Tuesday.

“Local residents informed the police, following which both of them were taken to Highway Police Station and head constable Dharmendra Kumar settled the matter without consulting senior officers. No case was lodged and the duo were sent home. The next day, Bansal complained of stomach pain to his family and was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment at a hospital,” said a police officer. Bansal’s family and local residents protested demanding action against the constable and compensation.

Advertising

The autopsy report said Bansal died due to ante-mortem injuries.

An FIR was filed against Chaudhary on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder on Thursday.

Chaudhary was arrested near his house on Friday and produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody, said the officiating SHO of Highway Police Station, Vipin Kumar, adding that head constable Kumar was suspended by the Mathura SSP.

Circle Officer of Refinery Area, Alok Dubey, said, “We are verifying the allegation that the paan vendor was assaulted for asking for money,” said Dubey.