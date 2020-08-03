UP: Over 330 villages hit by floods, govt sets up 95 relief camps

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials in the districts to visit the affected areas and ensure immediate relief to the people. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials in the districts to visit the affected areas and ensure immediate relief to the people.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said 331 villages in 12 districts have been affected by floods. The 12 districts are Barabanki, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Azamgarh, Gonda, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sitapur, Siddharthnagar and Balrampur, it said.

A statement issued by the Relief Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh, said that according to information from the irrigation department, the following rivers are flowing above the danger level – Sharda river (Lakhimpur Kheri), Rapti river (Gorakhpur and Shravasti), Saryu/Ghagra river (Barabanki and Ayodhya and Ballia). The statement said that at present, all embankments in the state are safe.

It said 95 camps have been set up to provide refuge to people affected by the floods. “As part of relief work, 4,876 ration kits have been distributed in the state. In the affected districts, 16 teams of the NDRF, SDRF and PAC have been deployed for relief work,” said the statement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials in the districts to visit the affected areas and ensure immediate relief to the people. “Strict action will be taken against officers if they are found to be lax in discharging duties for relief of flood-affected areas,” said the statement.

Officials have also been asked to use drones to keep a watch on flood-affected areas and ensure that there is a control room that runs round-the-clock to provide relief to flood affected areas. The statement added that the “flood situation is not alarming yet.”

