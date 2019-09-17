UP: Out on parole in murder case, man beaten to death

A 50-YEAR-OLD man was bludgeoned to death by unidentified persons in Baghpat’s Shabga village under Chaprauli police station Sunday, police said. The body was spotted by local residents, who informed the police.

Advertising

The deceased was identified as Krishanpal, who was out on parole in connection with the alleged murder of Tika ,a relative of his neighbour’s family, as the fallout of a feud last year, police said. The mother of the deceased ,Kiran, initially claimed to the police that Krishanpal was murdered by his neighbours but later his brother registered an FIR in which he did not blame anyone.

“A probe is on. Krishanpal was attacked with bricks and died because of heavy blood loss,” said Ranveer Yadav, in-charge of Chaprauli police station.