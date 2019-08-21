UP: Opposition lashes out at govt over hike in VAT on fuel

Opposition parties on Tuesday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh government after it increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuels.

The decision to hike the fuel tax was taken in a Cabinet meeting on Monday. The VAT was increased to 26.80 per cent on petrol and 17.48 per cent on diesel. Now, petrol is dearer by 98 paisa a litre and diesel by Rs 2.35 a litre.

In October last year, the state government had reduced the VAT on fuels.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday termed last year’s move “cheating”.

“Despite the fall in the prices of diesel and petrol in the international market, the government’s move to impose VAT on fuel will be another burden on the common person,” said a statement issued by party spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary. The SP also slammed the government for lack of preparations to fight flood in the state.

BSP chief Mayawati said the increase in fuel prices will affect poor and middle class families.

“The move by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh to increase the prices of petrol and diesel is a cruel step that will affect the finances of poor and middle class families. People, who are already fed up with the poor law and order situation, inflation and unemployment, will face more hardships now. It would be better if the government concentrates on people’s welfare,” she tweeted.

In another tweet she wrote, “The failure to control crime and jungleraj in the state is the result of flawed policies of the government. Before making officers the scapegoat, the government should stop giving leverage and protection to criminals, and this will be in the interest of the people.”

The Congress announced that it will protest the fuel price hike in all districts of the state on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu, the party said the revised fuel prices will adversely affect farmers and businessman.

“On one side, the government opened its treasure for its capitalist friends, while on the other hand, people are being put under pressure to fill the government treasury… The CM has developed new interests and is wasting money in the name of statues, lighting diyas and renaming, while farmers and youth are committing suicide after being hit by inflation,” the statement said and added that the party demands revocation of the decision.

On October 4 last year, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had declared a subsidy of Rs 2.50 a litre on diesel and petrol, in addition to the Centre’s decision to reduce fuel prices by Rs 2.50 a litre.