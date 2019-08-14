UP: One killed, three hurt in oxygen cylinder blast

ONE PERSON was killed and three others were seriousy injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded in an industrial unit that manufactures railway equipment in Panki industrial area of Kanpur Tuesday.

According to the police, the explosion in a cylinder used for welding purpose took place when a worker was replacing it. Three other workers who suffered injuries were present nearby. The management of Ved Sassomeccanica (India) Pvt Ltd, where the incident took place, has announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the deceased. He was identified as 28-year-old Sarvesh Kumar Pal, a resident of Kanpur Dehat. .He is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter.

Fire service station staff were probing into the exact reason behind the blast in the cylinder, claimed Station Officer of Panki police station, Ajay Pratap Singh.

The unit manufactures locomotive and train bogies, Singh said.

He added that the injured were admitted to a private hospital in Naubasta area. They are stable and out of danger, sources said.

“On Tuesday morning, we were informed about an explosion in a oxygen cylinder in the unit situated at Phase 4 of Panki Industrial Area. Police team and fire tenders rushed to the spot and rescue operation was started. While a worker died at the spot, the injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital,” said the SO. According to the police, prima-facie it appears that the death was due to the impact of the explosion. Those injured were identified as Kuldeep, Chhotu and Deepak.

The explosion reportedly triggered panic among other workers, who started running out of the unit.