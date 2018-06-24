UP: One held for raping 10-year-old in Bijnor village

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
“My daughter returned home almost after an hour bleeding profusely. When she told us about her ordeal, we lodged the complaint with the police,” the father said in the FIR.

Written by AMIT SHARMA | Meerut | Published: June 24, 2018 3:54:13 am
A senior police officer confirmed that the sexual assault was brutal and that the accused had inserted foreign objects, like a piece of wood and even a gun, in the private parts of at least two women. The girl has been admitted to a hospital as her condition is not stable.

Police arrested the owner of a wheat grinding unit for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl at a village in Bijnor district on Saturday morning.
According to the FIR lodged by the father of the victim, the girl had gone to the unit to powder wheat. When she entered the unit, the owner allegedly raped her at gunpoint. “My daughter returned home almost after an hour bleeding profusely. When she told us about her ordeal, we lodged the complaint with the police,” the father said in the FIR.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital as her condition is not stable, the police said. “We have arrested the owner of the unit under the POCSO Act,” said Devendra Singh Dhama, in-charge of the local police station. “Police and PAC personnel have been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident as the locals are enraged with the incident,” said Arun Kumar Singh, the deputy superintendent of police, Najibabad.

