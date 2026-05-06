208 dishes identified in Uttar Pradesh’s ‘One District, One Cuisine’ list — not one of them non-veg

Uttar Pradesh’s newly approved ‘One District, One Cuisine Scheme’ has identified 208 signature dishes across the state. Except, one glaring omission has raised eyebrows — there is not a single meat dish on the list.

Lucknow, for instance, has been assigned rewari, chaat, malai makkhan and “mango produce”. While the Moradabad division features dal dishes and handi halwa. Well-known specialties such as Galauti Kabab and Moradabadi Biryani from the two regions are absent.

The scheme was first launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lucknow on January 24 during UP Day and the inauguration of Prerna Sthal, and formally approved by the state Cabinet on May 4. Sources said the Cabinet note includes 208 cuisines, mapped across 18 divisions and 75 districts.

Food critics, however, have questioned the exclusion of iconic dishes such as the Galauti Kabab, widely regarded as a signature dish of Awadhi cuisine.

Writer Himanshu Bajpai from Lucknow, who performs Dastangoi across the world, said the omission was surprising. “I am a vegetarian, but when a list of popular cuisines is prepared, the non-inclusion of Galauti Kabab, known worldwide for its ‘melt-in-the-mouth’ texture, comes as a surprise.”

He also called for clarity on the selection process. “If the aim is to promote lesser-known dishes, that is understandable. But if there is any bias in food selection, it should be explained.”

When asked about the selection criteria, Cabinet Minister Rakesh Sachan told The Indian Express that “it is a flexible list which can be upgraded based on public opinion and suggestions”.

Story continues below this ad

“The list is flexible. The scheme has been approved by the Cabinet, but the list of cuisines can be changed any time based on local recommendations and public demand, with approval from the Chief Minister. It does not require Cabinet approval,” he said.

He added that a district-level committee was formed in all 75 districts, chaired by District Magistrates and including teachers, professors, and local experts, and they made these recommendations. “Surveys were also conducted… It is based on these recommendations that this list was decided, the task was not easy,” Sachan said.

On the absence of non-vegetarian dishes, he said, “It is not intentional. If recommended in the future, they can be added. The idea is not to promote individual popular items but dishes that benefit a larger population through packaging, sales, and promotion.”

Incentives under the scheme

The government, meanwhile, is preparing incentives to support identified cuisines and their makers.

Story continues below this ad

Sources said the government will provide a 25% subsidy for setting up new units (up to Rs 20 lakh) and assistance in packaging, marketing, and branding.

For instance, if a halwai wants to participate in a “haat” or an exhibition, then the government would offer support up to Rs 75,000 for national events and up to Rs 4 lakh for international events.

According to sources, the government is also planning a food conclave in Lucknow, where local halwais and culinary experts will be invited to promote these cuisines. However, it is still unclear whether non-vegetarian cooks will be included.

Regional food mapping

As per the list, each of Uttar Pradesh’s 18 divisions has been mapped with signature foods ranging from sweets and snacks to staple dishes.

Story continues below this ad

The Agra division is represented by its globally known petha, dal moth and gajak

Mathura is identified with peda and makhan mishri.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh features rustic and traditional food such as litti-chokha in Gorakhpur, thekua in Basti, and sattu-based dishes in allia.

The Varanasi division highlights cultural staples like Banarasi paan, thandai, and tiranga barfi.

Western districts such as Meerut and Muzaffarnagar are noted for gajak, rewari, and jaggery-based products.

The list also underlines region-specific specialties such as dal bafla in Jhansi; bedami puri in Prayagraj; and kalakand in Aligarh. Unique local products like black rice dishes in Chandauli and amla-based products in Pratapgarh have also been included.

Officials said the attempt was “to capture both popular and lesser-known culinary traditions”.

BOX: How the selections were made

According to the government framework, the ODOC list was prepared using inputs from: