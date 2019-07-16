UP on way to becoming Uttam Pradesh: Governor Ram Naik

GOVERNOR RAM Naik, who is set to complete five years in office on July 22, Monday released the fifth edition of a book titled ‘Rajbhawan mein Ram Naik’, which is a compilation of initiatives undertaken by him in the past five years.

Claiming that he met 30,225 people over five years and received 2.19 lakh letters, Naik said when he took oath of office five years ago, he had said that he would work to make Uttar Pradesh “Uttam Pradesh” and feels that today the state is moving in the direction of becoming a superior state.

Naik said although he was entitled to 100 days’ leave during his tenure, he took only 22 days off and that this year he only took three days’ leave for health reasons. Naik claimed that while he took the initiative to ensure that Uttar Pradesh foundation day is celebrated by the Government just like other states, he also ensured that name of Bhim Rao Ambedkar is taken correctly in government records.

He claimed that it was he who had first floated the proposal for change of name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, which was passed in a state-level meeting formed under him for successful completion of Kumbh Mela last year.

Naik added that a 12.5-ft bronze statue of Swami Vivekananda had been installed at Governor House and that it would be unveiled on July 17.