UP: Officials say woman kept in protection home did not suffer miscarriage

More than a week has passed since she was moved to a government-run women protection home in Moradabad, police are yet to get the statement of Pinki recorded before a magistrate.

The Moradabad district administration on Sunday said that a 22-year-old woman, who has been kept in a protection home after a Muslim youth accompanying her to register their marriage was arrested in Kanth under the new anti-conversion law, did not suffer miscarriage and called the reports “fake news”.

She was admitted to the women’s district hospital on Friday after she complained of stomach ache and was discharged on Sunday morning. In the afternoon, she was again admitted at the hospital when she complained of stomach ache once again, said officials.

Pinki, who is three-month pregnant, told the police earlier that she had married Rashid in July this year and was going to get their marriage registered on December 5 when police arrested Rashid and his brother under the new anti-conversion law on a complaint filed by her mother.

Though more than a week has passed since she was moved to a government-run women protection home in Moradabad, police are yet to get the statement of Pinki recorded before a magistrate.

“The medical report stated she is three months pregnant. On Friday, the woman complained of severe stomach pain and was taken to Mahila District Hospital. She was admitted there. Today around 11 am, the woman was discharged from the hospital… She was readmitted to the hospital around 2 pm after she again complained of stomach ache,” District Probation Officer (Moradabad) Rajesh Chandra Gupta said.

Late on Sunday evening, Gupta said that she was fine. “After getting discharged in the morning, she again complained of stomach pain so we admitted her, but she is fine,” Gupta said, adding that “fake news of girl’s miscarriage is being circulated on social media”.

He also said that the medical report verified her age as 22 years.

“I have written a letter to the magistrate on whose direction the woman was sent to the protection home. I have briefed the magistrate about her health condition and also about her pregnancy. Once the statement of the woman is recorded then it would be up to her where she wanted to go,” Gupta said.

When asked about the delay in getting Pinki’s statement recorded before the magistrate, Additional Superintendent of Police (Moradabad) Vidya Sagar Mishra said that due to “busy schedule,” the statement could not be recorded. “We will get her statement recorded before the magistrate on Monday,” said Mishra.

According to Pinki’s brother, Sunil, their mother and sister had met her at the protection home. “She has refused to come with us after getting released from the protection home,” Sunil, a resident of Bijnor, said, adding that they had no knowledge about her pregnancy.

On Saturday, police arrested Rashid Ali (22) while he was going with Pinki to get their marriage registered. Rashid’s brother Saleem Ali (25), who was accompanying them, was also arrested. Pinki’s mother had alleged Rashid was forcibly converting her daughter through marriage. But speaking to reporters, Pinki said: “I got married to Rashid on July 24. I have been living here in Kanth in Moradabad since then. I am an adult and got married to Rashid as per my wishes.”

—With Inputs from Asad Rehman

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.