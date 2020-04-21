UP: Officer tests positive, police station sealed in Bijnor

On Monday, the samples of 40 policemen, including the Station House Officer of the police station, were sent for test while samples of the remaining 32, also posted at the same station, will be collected on Tuesday. (Representational) On Monday, the samples of 40 policemen, including the Station House Officer of the police station, were sent for test while samples of the remaining 32, also posted at the same station, will be collected on Tuesday. (Representational)

Nahtaur police station in Bijnor district was sealed after a 59-year-old sub-inspector (S-I) tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The S-I and two constables had gone to a village in the district on April 13 along with health workers to bring nine migrant workers, who returned from Delhi, to be quarantined. Six of the workers tested positive.

Meanwhile, the two constables who had accompanied the sub-inspector tested negative. On Monday, the samples of 40 policemen, including the Station House Officer of the police station, were sent for test while samples of the remaining 32, also posted at the same station, will be collected on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognizance of the matter and has instructed that all policemen should compulsorily wear use protective gear such as masks, gloves and shields while on duty.

The SHO said, “For the time being, we will operate from a building belonging to the UPSRTC. The building, around a kilometre from the police station, was lying vacant.”

Bijnor DM Ramakant Pandey said, “We are trying to trace local residents and policemen who are likely to have come in contact with the sub-inspector.”

According to the SHO, on April 13, the police got a tip-off that a group of nine migrant labourers had returned from Delhi and were at their residences at Gadia Navada village. The police informed the district administration. A team of health workers, along with three policemen, reached the village.

“All nine persons were sent to quarantine after their samples were collected. Their family members were also quarantined. After all procedures were completed, the three cops returned to the station. Three days later, we came to know that out of the nine persons who returned from Delhi, six tested positive. We decided to get the three policemen tested. The sample of a person who prepared food for the constables and the sub-inspector was also sent for test,” said the SHO.

A case was registered against the nine persons who returned from Delhi for allegedly violating the lockdown norms.

